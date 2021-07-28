Now the creators of “South Park” want to buy Casa Bonita, too

The saga of Casa Bonita continues with a pair of new — and not exactly surprising — heroes.

On Wednesday, Matt Stone and Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter they want to buy the legendary Colorado restaurant, which the pair have paid tribute to already on more than one episode of their TV show “South Park.”

Most recently, the “South Park” vaccination special ended with Casa Bonita reopening in its 47-year home on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

“It’s just sitting there. It sucks,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “For a moment, when it was like Casa Bonita is going to close down, we said, ‘We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

The restaurant has sat closed to diners since March of 2020, while its owners, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year later, in April 2021.

Read more via The Denver Post.