NPR’s ‘From the Top’ to record at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

"From the Top," the nationwide program distributed by NPR that showcases young classical musicians, has named violinist Charles Yang as the guest host when the show records a new broadcast at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Pianist Peter Dugan will join Yang as co-host and collaborative pianist.

Young musicians to be feature on the program include 16-year-old guitarist Gwenyth Aggeler from Denver, Colorado, 16-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx, 15-year-old pianist Marc Soong, 16-year-old Erhu player Benjamin Lee and 17-year-old flutist Scott Quirk from Simi Valley, California.

The taping will include interviews with the young musicians and performances of Waxman, Ginzburg, Dyens, Dorff and Jun.

On Jan. 17, "From the Top" will present an encore performance for 500 area students through Vilar Performing Arts' STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) program.

Broadcast on more than 220 stations nationwide to an audience of nearly half a million listeners, "From the Top" is the most popular weekly one-hour music program on public radio. Young performers share their passion for classical music and speak about their non-musical lives, from career goals and family to hidden talents, school and community life. "From the Top" appeals to diverse audiences, but is especially suited for ages 7 and up.

Tickets are available at https://vilarpac.org/event/nprs-from-the-top/.