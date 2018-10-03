Oak Ridge Boys to Shine the Light at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys will Shine the Light on Christmas Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 pm at The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek. The first half of the evening will showcase 40 years of chart-topping hits selected from more than 40 albums the group has released. After the intermission, the stage will be converted into a Colorado-style holiday scene where Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban backed by The Mighty Oaks Band will perform favorite Christmas standards along with their own Christmas and gospel favorites.

The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and a number one pop smash, earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits. They have sold more than 41 million albums.

Tickets are on sale at the VPAC Box Office by calling 970-845-8497 or ordering online at http://www.vilarpac.org.