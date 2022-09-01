Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22

Helmut Fricker gets the crowd going during Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek.

Daily file photo

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.

Beaver Creek will tap the keg and start the music at 4 p.m. in Beaver Creek Village on Friday. Beaver Creek is happy to welcome back its sister city’s band, Trachtenkapelle of Lech Zurs, Austria. For over two decades the two towns have hosted each other and music has been the connection despite any language barriers. In addition to coming out each year for Oktoberfest, Trachtenkapelle has made it out for World Cup alpine ski races as well.

Helmut Fricker and his band will be taking turns on the stage with Tratchenkapelle throughout the three-day festival. Capping off the weekend days will be Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John on Saturday and Brothers Revival: A Tribute for the Allman Brothers on Sunday. The music and the event goes from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be plenty of beer on tap and this year’s commemorative stein will be available for purchase. Food booths will be placed along the plaza level of Beaver Creek with traditional Bavarian eats like brats and sauerkraut, schnitzel, pretzels, German-style potato pancakes and more.

If you are looking for a free lunch, enter to compete in the bratwurst eating competition at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve been working on your 12-ounce curls, maybe the stein holding competition is more your speed, held at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Or, if you think you are looking pretty authentic, try out for the best-dressed competition at 5:45 p.m. on Friday and 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kids Zone will be hopping with all sorts of activities, which will be up near Centennial Express (No. 6) at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain. Complimentary games and bouncy castles, face painting and inflatable axe throwing will entertain the little ones while the adults can try their hand at Hammerschlagen and axe throwing on the lawn as well at the Haus of Games.

Entry to the event is free and you can pay for food and drinks as you go. For more information and a full schedule, go to Beave r Creek.com .

Vail Jazz Party

The Vail Jazz Party offers over 35 hours of live music and presentations throughout Labor Day Weekend in Lionshead.

Daily file photo

A summer full of jazz culminates with the Vail Jazz Party this Labor Day Weekend. The music started on Thursday and winds down on Monday afternoon, equaling 35 hours of music throughout the festival. After 28 years, this event turns into more of a reunion than just a jazz fest. Some of these stars and patrons have been coming year after year.

The venues shuffle between the jazz tent at Vail Square and The Hythe in Lionshead (formerly the Vail Marriott). Special performances include Wycliffe Gordon’s Nu Funk Dance Party IV on Friday, Ken Peplowski’s In the Moment on Saturday and Niki Haris’ Gospel Prayer Meetin’ on Sunday morning. The Vail Jazz Orchestra will celebrate the life and contributions of Jeff Clayton. Clayton was not only a bright light in the jazz world, but he also was a founding faculty member at the Vail Jazz Workshop, which brings in the most promising students of jazz from high schools around the country.

In addition to the event to honor Jeff Clayton, who passed away in December of 2020, the Vail Jazz family will no doubt pay tribute to the founder of the Vail Jazz Festival, Howard Stone, who passed away in early August. The valley also lost musician Tony Gulizia, who would have been celebrating 25 years of the Vail Jazz Goes to School Program. Tony G, as he was known around town, passed away in July.

Check out the website for an all-access pass or get individual session tickets at VailJazz.org .

Summer’s End in Avon

Avon’s Summer’s End event brings live music, an outdoor movie, family fun and races across the lake to Nottingham Park.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

Nottingham Park has been the place to be this summer. With the lake activities like paddle boating and SUP’ing, volleyball, fishing and tons of playground equipment, people of all ages flock to this centrally located park in Avon and Eagle County. To celebrate cummer, the town of Avon is bringing back Summer’s End for Labor Day Weekend.

On Friday, check out the last Lakeside Cinema featuring the children’s animated film, “Up.” The movie screen will be on the lawn, so bring a blanket or a low-profile lawn chair and some snacks and sit back and enjoy the show, which starts around dusk.

On Saturday, relax and enjoy the amenities of the park and then get ready for Sunday and Monday. The Paddle Battle is back on Sunday, offering up cash prizes for the top performers. There will be an individual SUP race, a SUP-Squatch race where you can fit eight people on one huge standup paddle board and try to work together to navigate the board.

The Cardboard Regatta Race will be equally as fun to watch. This is just like it sounds – you are making a boat out of cardboard and trying to float across water. The rules require that your boat’s hull can only be made out of corrugated cardboard and sealed with duct tape, caulk, glue, latex paint or varnish. These boats will then be propelled by the use of cardboard paddles by those in the boat. First boat to cross the finish line wins, but in addition to being the fastest, there will be an award for most dramatic sinking and most creative boat. Costumes are encouraged for this, so get creative!

After the races, there will be a doubleheader of concerts for SunsetLIVE! At 3 p.m. Rocket Parade will take the stage on the Terrace of the Performance Pavilion in Nottingham Park. Listen to sounds of rock and soul from this group based out of Nederland, near Boulder. At 5:30 p.m. Jen Mack will take the stage and bring on the sunset with her acoustic, soulful originals and cover tunes done her own way.

On Labor Day, the park will be filled with family activities like inflatable bouncy castles, jugglers, balloon artists and more. There will also be food vendors and drinks available at the Hahnewald Bar.

The musical lineup will feature Arlo McKinley, who is touring with his latest release, “The Mess We’re In” and Jeremy Pinnell, playing a little country with a honky tonk flair. Big Richard will headline with its all-female band who play cello, mandolin, bass and guitar and fiddle. This supergroup has performed with countless stars but when they come together they become a festival supergroup.

For more information, how to register for the SUP races and showtimes, visit Avon.org .

Vail Duck Race

Gore Creek in Vail Village will turn into a sea of yellow during the annual Vail Duck Race on Sunday.

Vail Duck Race/Courtesy photo

Head to Gore Creek in Vail Village on Sunday for the Vail Duck Race. This fundraiser has been going on for 25 years and benefits the Rotary Clubs of the Vail Valley. You can still adopt a duck for a chance to win $5,000 and other prizes. The Rotary Club folks will have four tents with ducks for adoption on Sunday., Two tents will be at the Vail Farmer’s Market and Art Show, one tent at the International Bridge and one tent at the Covered Bridge near Russell’s. The Vail Duck Race will start at the Covered Bridge and end at the International Bridge.

Organizers expect to send between 8,000 and 10,000 ducks downstream. Local Boy Scout troops will help with unloading the ducks at the start and gathering them after the race in Gore Creek.

To enter the Vail Duck race, you simply adopt a duck or several ducks if you want to increase your chances of winning. The ducks have numbers on the bottom and those numbers correspond with who purchased them. If your duck is the first one across the finish line, you win $5,000. There are other prizes that have been donated from area businesses, so there is still a chance to win something even if your duck didn’t come in first.

For over 50 years the Rotary Clubs of Vail have been giving back and much of the money raised stays in Eagle County. During the pandemic, the Vail Rotary Club donated money to the local food pantry called the Community Market, the Vail Valley Salvation Army and SpeakUp ReachOut for suicide prevention. They also work to help Rotary International Youth Exchange send local high school juniors for a year overseas, help many other local nonprofits and help with other international needs.

The cost to purchase a duck is $10, or get three for $20, five for $30 and so on. Any number of ducks can be adopted. If you can’t make it to the Vail Market or the other booths to purchase your duck, you can do so online at VailDuckRace.com . They will be selling ducks until 2 p.m. and the Vail Duck Race starts at 3 p.m.

Minturn Market

This Saturday marks the final Minturn Market of the summer.

Minturn Market/Courtesy photo

The last Minturn Market of the summer is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The valley’s first market is celebrating 25 years and some of the vendors have been there the whole time, like Carol Colletti, better known as Grammy from Grammy’s Jam. Minturn’s quaint small town feel and the beauty that surrounds it provide a perfect backdrop for not only the produce vendors, but for the artisans and shopkeepers selling their wares.

Fashions, pet items, housewares, hats and more hats, jewelry, even wine samples from Wild Mountain Cellars can be found at the Minturn Market. There will also be live music and kids activities like the Climbing Wall brought in each week by Eagle Climbing + Fitness.

Come for the shopping but stay for lunch. Quench your thirst with Inner Light Juice, serving up everything from super-food smoothies to detoxifying lemonades. Grab a chicken and mushroom empanada from Flavor Stop and add a side of Elote Mexican corn from the roasted corn truck. Cap it off with something sweet from the ColoraDough Bakery truck.

Make a day of it and enjoy a hike just outside of town like Lionshead Rock or a bike ride on the Everkrisp Trail before or after the market. Stick around and do some more dining and shopping throughout Minturn as well. For more information and information about the vendors, go to Minturn.org . Don’t forget this is the last Minturn Market of the season, so pencil it into your holiday weekend plans.