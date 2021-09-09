Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Death Cab for Cutie at the Amp, Colorado Avalanche Alumni hockey game and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 9/10/21

Vail Oktoberfest will be celebrated Friday through Sunday in Lionshead.

Vail Oktoberfest/Courtesy photo

Oktoberfest in Lionshead

After kicking off Oktoberfest last weekend in Beaver Creek, the annual Bavarian holiday comes east. Vail Oktoberfest will be set up this Friday through Sunday in Lionshead, where The Arrabelle provides the perfect backdrop with its Bavarian-style architecture.

Festival guests will enjoy classic Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, pretzels and more. No Oktoberfest celebration would be complete without authentic Oktoberfest beer and Vail Oktoberfest is proud to serve Spaten.

Come for the beer and brats, but stay for the entertainment. Each day offers an array of music from the traditional oompah-style bands like Helmut Fricker and the Rhinlanders Band to rock tunes from Johnny Schleper on Friday and 80s music from Rewind on Saturday.

You’ll also notice that it is all fun and games at Vail Oktoberfest. Enter the brat eating or stein lifting competitions, try keg bowling or see if your outfit is authentic enough to win top honors in the costume contest. Bring the kids to the Bavarian Kinder Club for games and crafts from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For the full schedule of events, please visit oktoberfestvail.com .

Death Cab for Cutie will perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Saturday.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Death Cab for Cutie at The Amp

On Saturday night, check out the Death Cab for Cutie concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. The group got its start as a side project in Bellingham, WA in 1997 and eight Grammy Award nominations later the indie rock band is still going strong.

Opening for Death Cab for Cutie will be another Seattle-based band, Deep Sea Diver. Their new album, “Impossible Weight” is out now.

General admission tickets for the lawn are $44.95 and pavilion seats will run between $65 and $89.50. Proof of vaccination is now required for all shows at the Amp. Tickets and more information on proof of vaccination can be found at grfavail.com .

The 2nd Friday ARTwalk will feature local fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers Friday night.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

Second Friday ARTwalk

Gather your friends, bring out the family or have a unique date night at the EagleARTS Second Friday ARTwalk & Food Truck Fiesta this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Broadway Street is blocked off the allow the food trucks, businesses, restaurants, vendor tents and artists to showcase their wares.

The EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will feature 13 local fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers, and the Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting a members exhibit at its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second Street of original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography. Mountain Lifestyle Properties will host an Art Lounge featuring photographer Sean Boggs and KATCH of the Day will be hosting work by Sass N’Class Crafts.

Multiple bands will play tunes and back by popular demand: a performance by the acrobats from P.L.A.Y.

This Friday also marks an event put on by the Eagle Chamber of Commerce. They will host their 7th Annual Business Roundup in conjunction with ARTwalk between 3rd and 4th Streets.

For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks” event on Facebook, or contact EagleARTs at 970-445-2766.

Meadowgold 10k and 5k races

The final races of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series are this weekend in Minturn and features a 10k and a 5k up Meadow Mountain.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The last race of the season for the Vail Recreation District trail running series wraps up on Saturday with the Dynafit Meadowgold 10k & 5k.

The route will take trail runners up on Meadow Mountain, just outside of town. The 10k runners will climb up technical singletrack before crossing streams and seeing the last of the wildflowers and a view of the Gore Range. 5k runners will ascend a doubletrack that takes them past old homesteads and meadows.

At the finish, racers can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a Northside Coffee and Kitchen donut. The after-party will be at Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company. Race day awards and seasonal awards will be handed out to celebrate the 2021 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.

Participants can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea in Minturn. Race day bib pick up and registration is available at the Meadow Mountain race start from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. for the 10K and until 9 a.m. for the 5K. for more information, go to vailrec.org .

Colorado Avalanche Alumni in Vail

The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Clubs hosts its Colorado Avalanche Alumni fundraiser this weekend.

Samantha Gades/Unsplash

If you like hockey, especially the Colorado Avalanche, check out the Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club’s fundraiser featuring the Colorado Avalanche Alumni this weekend. The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club provides youth hockey opportunities for all ability levels in the Eagle County area for boys and girls and this weekend’s events will help fund those programs.

The silent auction is online now through Sunday and items include tickets to an Avs game in Denver, signed hockey jerseys, hotel stays, wine, liquor and more. For more details go to vailmountaineers.com . To check out the silent auction, visit bidpal.net/vmhcaaw .

Colorado Avalanche Alumni Weekend schedule: