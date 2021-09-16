Oktoberfest, Taste of Vail, Automotive Classic and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/17/21

Vail Village will host Oktoberfest celebrations all weekend.

Vail Oktoberfest/Courtesy photo

Oktoberfest in Vail Village

You should be getting pretty good at this by now since we’ve already had two Oktoberfest celebrations throughout the valley. Labor Day weekend was the annual event at Beaver Creek and last weekend the oom-pah music and revelry moved to Lionshead. This weekend it’s Vail Village’s turn to host the fun.

The schedule is pretty much the same as last weekend with the kegs being tapped at noon Friday through Sunday. During the day you’ll find the traditional Bavarian music and then get ready to rock with the Altitones on Friday night and The Evolution on Saturday night. Last Saturday I had a chance to see Rewind take the stage and it was a lot of fun seeing all the traditional wear like lederhosen and dirndls. But, don’t worry if you don’t have those items, Oktoberfest is for everyone.

In addition to the music, immerse yourself in the experience by signing up for the keg bowling, beer hoist, costume contest, or bratwurst eating contest. These events happen during the band breaks and are super fun to watch if you’re not quite ready to hold that stein as long as you can.

Will there be authentic German beer? Yes! Spaten is the beer of choice for Vail Oktoberfest to help you wash down all the pretzels, spaetzle and brats.

The youngsters can join in the fun, too. Each day there will be a Kinder Zone with crafts and fun activities for the kids to do on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go to oktoberfestvail.com.

Taste of Vail returns this weekend with an abbreviated offering for foodies and wine lovers.

Zach Mahone/Taste of Vail

The Taste of Vail

The Taste of Vail is back with an abbreviated offering for foodies and wine lovers. Typically held in the spring, the festival decided to push the date to September and is keeping some of the traditional elements alive such as the Lamb Cookoff on Thursday.

On Friday, attendees are invited to start the day off right with Yoga in the Park at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Bring a yoga mat if you have it or they will have a few mats available. Wear your layers, too. It’s chilly in the mornings until the sun gets a little higher in the sky. Buy your tickets online and proceeds go to the Better Ford Alpine Gardens. Enjoy some sparkling water from La Croix to get you hydrated before the next event featuring Champagne.

At 10:30-11:45 a.m., you’ll not only get to taste Champagne, but you’ll also get to try caviar and not just any caviar, this is Sturia Caviar, the leading French caviar producer. This will be held at the Grand View Room in Lionshead.

If you want to skip the caviar and French Champagne and just go for sparkling wine from Oregon, hop into the Willamette Valley sparkling wine seminar being held at Matsuhisa from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. This region in Oregon is known for its Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays and now wine producers are trying their hand at making the bubbly drink.

Need to burn some calories after the Lamb Cookoff or the caviar tasting? Take a hike up Vail Mountain to Mid Vail via the Strawberry and Berry Picker Trails from 12:30-2:30 p.m. It’s about 3.2 miles and can be done at your own pace, just make sure to get back to the starting point at the Express Lift where a glass of wine will be waiting for you as well as a snack box from Grazing Fox.

Want to learn how to make cocktails from the pros? Come to Root & Flower in Vail Village from 1 to 2 p.m. and be greeted with a glass of prosecco before they teach you how to make two different cocktails. Your homework will be to drink the drinks!

Instead of doing a big Grand Tasting event, the Taste of Vail decided to do the Taste of Vail Harvest Dinner on Friday night between 5-8 p.m. Taste of Vail wines will be paired with the freshest local and regional ingredients to create a four-course dinner. The tables will be outside near Gondola One at Mountain Plaza. The weather looks great, but they do have a rain plan just in case. Make sure you dress for the dropping temperatures once the sun goes down.

For more information and to get tickets, visit tasteofvail.com.

The Hike, Wine and Dine event in Beaver Creek returns Sunday.

Dominique Taylor/Hike, Wine and Dine

Hike, Wine and Dine

Speaking of wining and dining and some hiking, how about Hike, Wine and Dine, a benefit for Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house in Edwards adjacent to the Shaw Cancer Center, which celebrates 20 years this season.

The fundraiser, which has been going on for about a dozen years, returns to Beaver Creek this Sunday. Get there early to enjoy a light breakfast consisting of breakfast burritos, coffee and orange juice. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the base of Beaver Creek’s Centennial Lift and the hike begins at 10 a.m. This is a moderate five-mile hike and kids and teens are allowed and there are tickets priced specifically for that age group.

Leave the energy bar and trail mix at home, along the way there will be several places to stop and enjoy small gourmet bites from area restaurants.

Toward the end of the route, hikers will travel through a special section of aspen trees where around 40 yellow ribbons adorn the trees in honor of those affected by cancer. Plan to spend a little time here and reflect. It’s just magical to see the forest transformed into a subtle memorial.

Jack’s Place is a 12-room cancer caring house for patients of Shaw Cancer Center and their caregivers. Funds have benefited the Jack’s Place Endowment, purchased a state-of-the-art automated breast ultrasound at Sonnenalp Breast Center, and helped create Slim for Survival, a program to help overweight and obese cancer survivors lose weight in order to improve their prognosis and quality of life.

Visit hikewinedine.com to purchase tickets or make a donation.

Mountain Rats started as an opportunity for runners to compete in challenging trail events, and is now in its fifth year.

Courtesy photo

Mountain Rats Races in Eagle

If you’ve been riding and running all season, why not test your mettle during the Mountain Rats Races this weekend. Trail runs, mountain bike races and a family-friendly “scavenger hunt” round out the festival along with live music and fun.

Trail Running

55k – 35.7 miles with 6,500+ feet of climbing

Marathon – 24.2 miles with 5,000+ feet of climbing

Heavy Half – 14.4 miles with 2,720 feet of climbing

Mountain bike races

Firebird 50k

Test your stamina after a summer’s worth of training on this challenging course that takes you on the trails that surround Eagle.

Amazing Race

This is a family friendly event that takes teams throughout Eagle Ranch completing challenges and solving puzzles.

For more information and to sign up, go to mountainrats.com

The Vail Automotive Classic takes place with cars on display on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lionshead Village.

Courtesy photo

Vail Automotive Classic

The Vail Automotive Classic takes place with cars on display on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lionshead Village. The Vail Automotive Classic used to host the ever-popular Wheels and Wings event, but this year there’s no aircraft, just cars ranging from WW II-era classics to contemporary supercars like Ferrari, Lamborgini, McLaren and more. Many of these cars are local, but car owners also travel to this event from throughout Colorado and the nation.

For more information, go to vailautomotiveclassic.org.