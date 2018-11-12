Olympic skier Libby Ludlow publishes children’s book

With ski season around the corner, it's time to dust off your boards and start daydreaming about an epic snow year. But as the snow starts to fly, how do you get the kids excited to head to the slopes, too? Former Olympian and U.S. Ski Team member Libby Ludlow has it covered. With the launch of A-B-Skis, an alphabet book about the magical world of skiing, Ludlow is making it easier to share the excitement of skiing with your little ones.

Designed to instill a lifelong love for skiing, A-B-Skis is a glimpse into everything that's at the heart of the sport—from hot chocolate breaks, to ripping runs with friends. The colorful illustrations by ski instructor Nathan Jarvis spark kids' curiosity for the winter wonderland that awaits them on the slopes, while playful rhymes guide kids through everything they can expect on a typical ski day.

"I've always been an avid writer," said Ludlow, "A-B-Skis is the perfect intersection of my passion for skiing, my love of writing and my interest as a mom to share memorable experiences with my toddler."

To share A-B-Skis with a tiny human in your life, order your copy no later than Thursday, Dec. 13 at http://www.kickstarter.com/profile/abskis.