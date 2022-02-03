Olympics on the big screen, public racing at Golden Peak, Skimo races, cocktails and art and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/4/22

Olympics are here

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is a great source of information on the Winter Olympic Games with an interactive digital wall that houses information from Olympics dating back to the first Winter Games in 1924.

PollyB Photo/Courtesy photo

The opening ceremonies of the 2022 Olympic Games will air starting at 4:30 a.m. on Friday if you want to catch it live – the Olympic venues in Beijing are 15 hours ahead of the Mountain Standard Time zone – or you can wait until prime time later on Friday. In order to help you catch as many events as you can, a big screen TV is being placed on the International Bridge for passers-by to catch some of the Olympic action.

From February 4 through 20 you can keep tabs on our Olympians on your way to the slopes, on dinner or après ski. Watch Parties will take place on the International Bridge with a large screen streaming the events live. On select dates, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

On February 12, the town of Vail, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and the Colorado Snowsports Museum will host a special Olympian Celebration with special messages and videos from this year’s athletes and Olympians from past years. Feb. 12 is also the day that Vail Valley local, River Radamus, will be competing in giant slalom, that race will be shown during prime time. Look for Watch Party information on DiscoverVail.com .

River Radamus, who grew up training with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, was prepping for the Olympics with U.S. Alpine teammate Tommy Ford recently at Golden Peak. Other SSCV alumni include Chad Fleischer, Toby Dawson and Lindsey Vonn.

If you want to view the uniforms that various U.S. teams are wearing, check out the display at the Colorado Snowsports Museum at the Vail Village parking structure. The colorful and patriotic Spyder coats, pants, vests, race suits and accessories make up the competition uniforms, so they are different than the ceremonial uniforms.

One of the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s board members was able to secure competition uniforms across several disciplines for display at the Colorado Snowsports Museum. Another tie to the Colorado Snowsports Museum is that David Jacobs, the founder of Spyder, is in the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame and Spyder is a Colorado-based brand. The design is a collaboration between Spyder and Eric Haze, a legendary New York City graffiti artist.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum also has quite a bit of Olympic memorabilia and an interactive display about the history of the Winter Games dating back to the first one in 1924. View the first Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies uniform from Chamonix, France in 1924, medals from Olympic silver medalist in alpine ski racing, Billy Kid and the torch that came through Vail on its way to the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, UT. The Museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SnowsportsMuseum.org .

SSCV Family Fun Day

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail is inviting people to check out the race course terrain at Golden Peak with its Family Fun Day on Saturday and The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup on Sunday.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail/Courtesy photo

Get into the Olympic spirit by attending Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Family Fun Day at Golden Peak on Saturday. Ski and ride where the racers train and even try racing through the gates on dual and timed courses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Lower Golden Peak.

Later that afternoon, head to the top of the Golden Peak Expansion where the T-Bar lift will give you access to new views and terrain that the public rarely gets to ski or ride from 2 to 3:30 p.m. View the training grounds up close and think about the 16 SSCV athletes and alumni who are competing in Beijing at the Olympic Games.

After being on the hill, check out the new-ish Ski and Snowboard Club at their location just east of the Golden Peak Lodge and Children’s Ski and Snowboard School for après ski on the patio featuring food from Up the Creek and non-alcoholic beverages. Word has it that prizes will be awarded by Hotronic and Phunkshun Wear.

Skiers and snowboarders will need to have their own pass or lift ticket for the day, but registration will get you a complementary participation credential to access the on hill and après ski portions of the day. Check in at the SSCV Clubhouse at 598 Vail Valley Drive. Register in advance or day-of between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Find out more by going to VailTownSeries.com and clicking on Family Fun Days at Golden Peak. If you can’t attend this weekend’s event, there will be another on Mar. 27.

On Sunday, SSCV will host The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup. Sunday’s event is the first of four complimentary competitions for kids with a birth year of 2006 or younger. Skiers and snowboarders can test their skills in Slopestyle and Mogul competitions on Sunday, the Kombi on Feb. 12, Half Pipe and Big Mountain on Feb. 20 and Giant Slalom on Mar. 26. Awards will be given out to the top 5 in each age group. For more details and to register, go to VailCup.com .

Snowshoe for Peru

Head out to Sylvan Lake for the Snowshoe for Peru fundraiser for Corazón de Esperanza, a nonprofit that assists orphans, at-risk youth and women in Peru.

Corazón de Esperanza/Courtesy photo

We’re a month in to 2022, how are those New Year’s fitness resolutions coming along? Find inspiration to get outside and move at the 9th annual Snowshoe for Peru, which happens this Saturday at the beautiful Sylvan Lake State Park south of Eagle.

Snowshoe for Peru is a fundraiser for Corazón de Esperanza, a nonprofit that assists orphans, at-risk youth and women in Peru with resources, education, nutrition and hope for the future. Vail Valley local Robyn Hanson is the CEO of Corazón de Esperanza and was overwhelmed by the needs of the children and women she met when she first visited Peru in 2006.

The cost is $35 per racer. Registration includes: a t-shirt, prizes for top finishers and the Sylvan Lake State Park entrance fee (during the event). All participants are entered into a raffle with local prizes.

Register online, or day-of registration will be available starting at 9:15 a.m., just bring cash or a check to pay the registration fee. The 5k run or walk starts at 10 a.m.

There is a virtual option as well, so pick your trail and run or walk in honor of this event. You still get the t-shirt and swag bag sent to you in the mail. Don’t forget to share your experience on social media by tagging #snowshoefroperu.

Go to SnowshoeForPeru.com to register or learn more.

Cocktails and Canvas

Aspen Glow Landscape is the theme at this Saturday’s Cocktails and Canvas at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Here’s a different idea for a date night or a fun night out with friends: Cocktails and Canvas. Let cocktails help release your creative juices at this popular activity offered by the Alpine Arts Center in Edwards this Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

An instructor will guide you through a step-by-step demonstration of the featured project. The theme is Aspen Glow Landscape and it’s amazing to watch your canvas go from being blank to a wintry mountain scene with simple instructions and suggestions from the art teacher. All supplies are included for $49 per person. Wine, beer and champagne can be purchased during the class for those ages 21 and older.

Ask about the Arts Center Membership to get discounts on in-studio and virtual classes, camps, drop-in classes and wine and beer.

Alpine Arts Center is located in the Riverwalk in Edwards. These classes can be virtual as well. If you’d like to attend virtually through Zoom please select that option. It excludes materials but Alpine Arts Center does have class kits available for purchase, too. For more information and to register go to AlpineArtsCenter.org .

Skimo Race

The Vail Recreation District will host the second in a series of three Skimo races at Meadow Mountain on Saturday.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Saturday marks the second of three Skimo races put on by the Vail Recreation District. The race will be held at Meadow Mountain, just north of Minturn. The course will take racers on an approximately two-mile loop that has an 800 vertical feet of elevation gain before coming back to the start/finish near the Meadow Mountain parking lot. Beginners will do one lap, intermediates will do two laps and experts will do three laps. Each lap will include uphill skinning, downhill skiing and boot pack hiking.

This week’s race won’t start quite as early as the first race held at Arrowhead. The expert class will take off at 8 a.m. while the intermediates and beginners will start at 9 a.m. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will cost $47 for adults and $35 for students. Preregister before 5 p.m. on Friday and save some money. Preregistration price is $36 for adults and $25 for students. Pre-race bib pickup will be held at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Awards will be given out at the race finish area to the top finishers in each category. Extra clothing can be stored at the gear tent at the finish area. Racers are invited to head over to Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company across from Meadow Mountain along U.S. Highway 6. Show your bib for a free coffee and an empanada.

If you miss this race, there is one more on Vail Mountain on Feb. 20. For more information, go to VailRec.com .