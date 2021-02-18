On 76th anniversary of Battle of Riva Ridge today, virtual presentation to discuss 10th Mountain Division history

The 10th Mountain Division trained for World War II locally at Camp Hale and were the nation’s first mountain warfare unit. (Special to the Daily)



On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:50 p.m. Chris Anthony will be hosting a Colorado Snowsports Museum Through the Lens free presentation virtually from the Gravity Haus in Vail.

In memory of the assault of Riva Ridge that took place 76 years ago to the day during World War II, the presentation will feature the documentary “Climb to Glory” followed by a question-and-answer session. Anthony will also discuss the plan for his new film, “Mission Mt. Mangert.”

To register, visit http://www.crowdcast.io/e/climb-to-glory–hosted/register.

Riva Ridge is in the Italian Apennines and the location where 10th Mountain Division troops, who trained at Camp Hale in Eagle County, won a decisive World War II battle against German forces.

For more information about the Colorado Snowsports Museum, located in the Vail Village parking structure, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org. For more on Anthony, visit http://www.chrisanthony.com.