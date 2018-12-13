One Book One Valley announces 2019 book

Lori Barnes, librarian of The Vail Public Library, explains the mission of a local organization known as One Book One Valley (OBOV) as "looking at our community through the lens of reading and considering how we can bring the joy of reading into local businesses, agencies and organizations."

This group of readers is taking the valley by storm as it strives to unite an entire community through literature. Barnes is the founder of OBOV and has brought authors including, Lin Enger, Ben Winters and Craig Johnson to the Valley.

Last week at the Bookworm, "Last of the Menu Girls" by Denise Chavez was announced as the OBOV book for 2019.

"I am thrilled to be selected as the 2019 OBOV author," said Chavez. "I love the state of Colorado … I spent time … exploring and coming to love the landscape, the people, the history, the true magic that is the beautiful energy of this spirit-filled place … I am deeply honored as well to be a multicultural representative for my Mexican-American ancestors in a time of challenge that continues to show us we are all one people."

Over the years, OBOV has honed in on creating a list of criteria for each selection. The criteria is as follows:

A work of fiction with regional relevance.

An author visit or appearance.

A work with wide appeal and that resonates with the community.

A work available in multiple formats: paperback, audio, eBook, as well as available in Spanish.

A work of literary merit and of a reasonable length.

"My book is really an AA book—all ages," said Chavez. "It is a coming of age collection of interconnected stories, but I believe it resonates with people of all ages. It is about wanting to leave home and then realizing home is sacred and forever in the heart and though may leave for some time or a long time, it will always be a heart place of memory and love."

Each year, the program continues to expand to new readers and communities in the Vail Valley. High schools, book clubs and even politicians come together to support the book and the author visit. The Vail Public Library, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and the high schools of Eagle County will be participating in and offering a host of programs related to the book.

Even younger readers will have the opportunity to integrate the book into their curriculum.

The season will end with the author speaking at CMC on April 3 at 6 p.m. The full list of events is available at http://www.onebookonevalley.com and books are available for purchase at The Bookworm of Edwards.