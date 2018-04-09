One Book One Valley wraps up with author of community read

What: An evening with Ben Winters, author of the One Book One Valley community read selection “Underground Airlines.”

What would happen if the Civil War did not end in the emancipation of slaves? Instead, what if it ended in compromise leaving four states in the modern USA with legal slavery?

Meet the author of "Underground Airlines," Ben Winters, on Thursday, April 12, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards for the conclusion of One Book One Valley. Winters, a national best-seller, was chosen early this year as the author for the seventh One Book One Valley program.

Choosing the perfect book

His genre-bending alternate reality follows Victor, a bounty hunter of fugitives from the four slave states. As a former slave himself, every mission Victor fulfills complicates his own reality.

"I had reservations every day, up to the present day, because the subject is so fraught, and rightfully so," Winters told The New York Times. "It isn't as if this is ancient history in this country."

"Underground Airlines" quickly rose to the top of the list in the early stages of choosing the book. The work of fiction amplifies our communities, communities across America and political systems within an approachable scenario.

"A challenge for the committee each year is always choosing the title," said Lori Barnes, town librarian of the Vail Public Library. "A good book for discussion is not always a good book to read. Good books to discuss tend to be well written and raise universal themes with which readers can identify."

Winters was "honored and excited" to be the chosen author and will spend his day of the finale visiting school classrooms to speak with students who have read his book.

Join in next year

For the seventh year in a row, the One Book One Valley committee worked through an extensive list of books to find the right fit. The book was picked for its literary merit, interesting characters, wide appeal and other criteria.

Since the beginning of the year across the Vail Valley, colleges, high schools, book clubs and readers have picked up Winters' book and participated in programming leading up to the finale. The book has been a topic of conversation overheard on the Vail in-town bus, dinner tables in Avon and coffee spots in Edwards. This year's involvement spread from the casual reader to leaders in our community.

"I am especially proud of the continued enthusiastic support we have enjoyed from our local politicians who really value what we are trying to achieve with One Book One Valley," Barnes said.

Kevin Foley, of Vail Town Council, recently publicly recognized the 2018 chosen title at a Town Council meeting, saying "'Underground Airlines" is a thought-provoking book. It speaks a lot about relations in America right now and is a good read."

As large as the program is already, there are always additional engagement from local businesses that could grow for the 2019 choice.

"I'd like to see us look at our community through the lens of reading and consider how we can bring the joy of reading into local businesses, agencies and organizations," Barnes said. "I want to see the entire community read the chosen selection, but also I want the community to see the connection a particular title might have to them while they rediscover or continue a love of reading."