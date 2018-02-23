One Night of Queen at Beaver Creek on Feb. 27

BEAVER CREEK — Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, One Night of Queen by Gary Mullen and the Works will rock the stage in Beaver Creek.

Tickets to the show are $68 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Queen of the World

Since he first heard "We are the Champions" at the age of 4, Gary Mullen has been a fan of the British rock band Queen. From Glasgow, Scotland, Mullen was in a number of bands as a teenager, before settling down and doing a variety of jobs.

In 2000, Mullen won ITV's "Stars In Their Eyes" live grand final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show's history. The record of 864,838 votes was more than twice that of the runner-up. Mullen began touring on his own and in 2002 formed The Works, a band that pays tribute to Queen.

Since May 2002, Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the United Kingdom, the U.S., Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. The group has also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park, in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 40,000.

One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.