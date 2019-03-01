Opera stars to visit the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rising Stars of the Opera offers a rare opportunity to experience remarkable young artists on the cusp of extraordinary careers. General admission tickets — $68 for adults and $10 for students — can be purchased by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Back by popular demand, Rising Stars of the Opera, presented by the Richard Tucker Music Foundation, will once again showcase four young singers who have been recognized by the Richard Tucker Foundation as among the leading opera singers of the next generation — one of which is already a Grammy Award-winner. In a concert of operas most beloved arias, duets and ensembles and composers, these superb artists will once again bring their magnificent voices to the audience.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation, America's preeminent opera foundation, founded in 1975, is a non-profit cultural organization which honors the artistic legacy of the great American tenor through support of talented American opera singers and by bringing opera into the community. The Richard Tucker Music Foundation has given more than $2 million to American opera singers through its awards program, nurturing them into the stars of tomorrow. The Tucker Foundation supports these artists through performance opportunities and presents community opera concerts and its celebrated annual Gala at Carnegie Hall.

The featured singers for the evening evening are: soprano Gabriella Reyes de Ramirez (appearing multiple times at the Metropolitan Opera this season), tenor Joshua Guerrero (2016 Grammy Award-winner), mezzo-soprano Hannah Ludwig and baritone Theo Hoffman (a graduate of The Juilliard School). Accompanying the vocal talent will be pianist Lachlan Glen.

Watch these exciting young artists bring opera to life by presenting excerpts from world-class productions.