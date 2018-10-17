Operation Christmas Child to open Vail area drop-off locations

In November, sites in the Vail area will be among the 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, from Monday, Nov. 12, to Monday, Nov. 19.

Drop-ff locations will be opened in Edwards, Dillion, Carbondale and Steamboat Springs.

Vail families and organizations can empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

This year, Operation Christmas hopes to collect more than 3,210 gifts from Vail-area residents to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 303-745-9179, or visit http://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse http://www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

