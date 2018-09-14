This year, the Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 17 to honor the best of the best in television. While it's impossible to peg down exactly who will win, here are our predictions:

Drama Series:

“The Americans” (FX)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

"Game of Thrones" is back in the game this year (pun intended), and it may just take the cake over Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," but it'll be a tight race. After last year's sweep, it seems unlikely that "The Handmaid's Tale" won't walk away with this award.

Comedy Series:

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Similar to "The Handmaid's Tale," Donald Glover's "Atlanta" took home a lot of gold last year, and will likely repeat this year. Amazon's "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel" may edge out the competition, but Hollywood is hot on Glover these days, so it's doubtful.

Lead Actress, drama series:

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Keri Russell, “The Americans” (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

Even though Claire Foy should win for her final turn as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" before Olivia Coleman takes over, Elizabeth Moss will win again this year for "The Handmaid's Tale."

Lead Actor, drama series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Ed Harris, “Westworld” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO)

America's sweetheart/acting powerhouse Sterling K. Brown will likely take home this award for "This Is Us," not only because of his chops, but because he's just so loveable. Competition in this category is pretty scarce , but if Brown doesn't win, it could be Jeffery Wright for his work in "Westworld."

Lead Actress, comedy series:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

While Issa Rae should win for "Insecure," or even Tracee Ellis Ross for "Black-ish"(and it would be fun to see either of them win), it's much more likely that Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Ms. Maisel") will take home the cake.

Lead Actor, comedy series:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

"SNL" alum Bill Hader stands a chance for his work on HBO's "Barry," but the Emmys love a good repeat win, so Donald Glover will likely take home the award for "Atlanta."

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

While there are a handful of actresses that I think should win in this category (i.e. Vanessa Kirby, Thandie Newton and Lena Heady, for example), Yvonne Strahovski will likely win for "The Handmaid's Tale."

Supporting Actor, drama series:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Matt Smith, “The Crown” (Netflix)

There weren't many knockout performances in this category, so it's hard to pick a winner. Matt Smith may win because he plays a real person in "The Crown," but David Harbour from the largely ignored "Stranger Things" may win based on sheer popularity.

Supporting Actress, comedy series:

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” (FX)

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne” (ABC)

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Everybody loves Kate McKinnon, including the Emmys, which is why she'll take the cake again this year—she's hands down the best part of "Saturday Night Live." Any of the other "SNL" ladies in this category deserve to win, too.

Supporting Actor, comedy series:

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” (FX)

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” (FX)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

It would be a blast to see Titus Burgess win for his outrageous character on "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," but it's more likely that the award will go to Alec Baldwin for his appearances on "SNL" or Henry Winkler for "Barry."

Best Limited Series:

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

There are five nominees, but no competition. "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was perhaps the best piece of television to come out of this year.

Lead Actress, limited series/TV movie:

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” (USA)

Laura Dern, “The Tale” (HBO)

Michelle Dockery, “Godless” (Netflix)

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” (NBC)

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult” (FX)

Sarah Paulson pulls out all the stops every year for "American Horror Story," but so did Laura Dern for "The Tale," so she'll likely win.

Lead Actor, limited series/TV movie:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” (NBC)

Jesse Plemons, “Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Netflix)

There's really only two possible winners here: Darren Criss for "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" and John Legend for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (both total mouthfuls). Criss was the obvious choice until "Superstar" was awarded Best Variety Special (Live), making Legend an EGOT winner.

Supporting Actress, limited series/TV movie:

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult” (FOX)

Letitia Wright, “Black Mirror: Black Museum” (Netflix)

Merritt Weaver, “Godless” (Netflix)

Sara Bareillis, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Penelope Cruz, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Judith Light, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Not one of these ladies deserves to lose, but the bottom line is: someone must win. Judith Light broke hearts in “ACS” and Sara Bareillis‘ “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” could nab her the award, but it’s much more likely that mega-movie-star Penelope Cruz will win.

Supporting Actor, limited series/TV movie:

Jeff Daniels, “Godless” (Netflix)

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Ricky Martin, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Edgar Ramirez, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Finn Withrock, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, “Waco” (Paramount)

Who would’ve ever thought that Ricky Martin would become and Emmy-nominated actor? While that means it’s would be great to see him win, chances are it’ll be Edgar Ramirez going home with a new trophy.