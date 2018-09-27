Looking for some new binging material? Settling in for a movie night? Here’s our Netflix picks for October:

The Shining (10/1): The story of a father being possessed by the paranormal while on a family vacation, "The Shining," perhaps the most famous horror flick ever made, hits Netflix just in time for Halloween. (Rated R)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (10/1): For those not invested in horror, this film follows Pee-wee Herman on his quest to reclaim his stolen bike. (Rated PG)

Big Mouth: Season 2 (10/5): The highly anticipated sophomore season of the raunchy puberty-centric cartoon starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will return, hormone monsters and all. (Rated TV-MA)

Making a Murderer: Season 2 (10/9): In 2015, the world became obsessed with Steven Avery and the murder charges against him. Three years later, the second season will follow Avery's life since his sentencing and his continued efforts to prove his innocence. (Rated TV-14)

Daredevil (10/19): Marvel's blind ninja returns for a third season after uniting with his fellow heroes in last year's "The Defenders" with a new enemy, but the same set of morals. (Rated TV-MA)

Been So Long (10/26): A Netflix original, this "neon-soaked" musical will follow the story of a single mother finding love, set to a soundtrack featuring " a diverse mix of R&B, soul, U.K. dance and cinematic orchestration." (No rating available)