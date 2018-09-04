Our Netflix picks for the month of September: Black Panther, Pirates, and American Horror Story

Groundhog Day (9/1): the 1993 classic find Bill Murray's Phil living the same day over and over again until he learns about the long-term consequences of his actions. (Rated PG)

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (9/3): A mandarin series examining the similarities between the Asian-American community in San Francisco and Taipei adds a dose of diversity that we all need. (No rating available)

Black Panther (9/4): The story of a super powered African king fighting to preserve his culture while integrating it into the modern global society. Not to mention, he has to fight off some of his radical countrymen. (Rated PG-13)

American Horror Story: Cult (9/18): Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series hits on political allegiances in perhaps its scariest season yet. (Rated: TV-MA)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (9/25): Who can forget Captain Jack Sparrow? His misadventures on the high seas while battling his zombie-like nemeses are always good for a laugh. (Rated PG-13)

Chef's Table: Volume 5 (9/28): This series examines some of the world's most renowned chefs and why they love to cook. Warning: do not watch when hungry. (No rating available).