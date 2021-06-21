Outdoor Art Classes offered at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Every Tuesday

Participants use a marbling technique to create their own scarf designs. Classes will cover a variety of mediums throughout the summer

Interested in tapping into your creative side and developing your artistic skills? The Alpine Arts Center and the Town of Vail have teamed up to provide a series of affordable outdoor art classes that will be taking place all summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Starting this week, local art instructors from the Alpine Arts Center will be providing hands-on instruction in a variety of mediums every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m, right before the Hot Summer Nights Concert series.

“These classes are fun for everyone, and you don’t need any previous experience to have a great time and develop a new art skill,” said Lauren Merrill, founder and owner of the Alpine Arts Center.

Each class is being offered for a reduced rate of $25 per person, thanks to sponsorship from the Town of Vail, Alpine Bank, Holy Cross Energy and the Vail Daily.

“Normally when we do classes outside of the art center the expenses of travel and setup make the classes more expensive, but we wanted these to be really affordable and something that the whole community can have access to,” Merrill said.

Participants must register for class online unless otherwise noted. All art materials and step-by-step instruction will be provided on site, and participants will get to take their masterpieces home at the end of class. Classes are open to all ages, and children must be accompanied by a participating adult.

The class series is kicking off this Tuesday with a project inspired by Olive Moya’s new mural in the Vail Transportation Center. Participants will be led through a mountain-themed mixed-media painting on canvas and will get to experience Moya’s creative process on a smaller scale.

“It’s intentional for the projects to be related to Vail, and we make sure each one also has an educational component to it,” Merrill said. “Some of them might teach about local wildlife or flowers, or tie into local art exhibits like Moya’s work.”

The Alpine Arts Center will also be offering drop-in art activities in the amphitheater during the Hot Summer Nights concerts. Concert-goers and passersby can stop in to complete one of the smaller projects being offered. The drop-in activities do not require registration.

A full schedule of class dates and themes can be found at alpineartscenter.org, and participants can register for classes on the same site.