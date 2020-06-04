Arapahoe Basin Ski Area retires Pallavicini Lift, opens interest list to purchase a chair
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area posted on Twitter earlier this week that Sunday was the Pallavicini Lift’s last day on the mountain after 42 years. The chairlift reopened along with the ski area on May 27, giving skiers and snowboarders a last chance to ride the lift. People are now able to purchase one of the 100 chairs being sold. Those interested can join a list at a cost of $50 through June 22 at ArapahoeBasin.com/pallavicini-chair-sales.
A portion of the money generated from the interest list will be donated to the Summit County Cares Emergency Fund. On June 24, names will be randomly selected from the list, and winners will be notified June 26. Winners then can purchase a chair for $2,500. After the chair sales are complete, the ski area will auction off the final three chairs for charity.
