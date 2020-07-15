Avalanche Information Center to host annual snow, avalanche workshop virtually this fall

Avalanches are a naturally occurring event in the wild and can happen without human interference. Avalanches can also be a good thing for the local ecosystem.

Special to the Daily

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Friends of CAIC have announced that the state agency’s annual Colorado Snow and Avalanche Workshop will take place digitally Oct. 14-16 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s three-day event will be the 19th annual workshop, which in past years has been held at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Each of the daily digital sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event, which is also being organized in part by the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center, will include a range of talks on avalanche release, mapping, forecasting, accidents and risk communication as well as a session on case studies of avalanche cycles. The virtual format will consist of prerecorded talks available for viewing prior to the workshop as well as a live session with presenter summaries and extended Q&A sessions.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Friends of CAIC will post a full agenda and a link to registration beginning Aug 1. The event’s preliminary schedule includes webinar presentations on avalanche releasing and mapping Oct. 14, webinar presentations on forecasting Oct. 15 and webinar presentations on avalanche education, risk communication, decision making and accident analysis Oct. 16.

For more information, visit: Avalanche.state.co.us/about-us/about-the-friends-of-the-caic/2020csaw.