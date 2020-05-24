Colorado now owns Fishers Peak, but funds to build the newest state park are in coronavirus limbo
The deal went down on a picnic table in Broomfield on April 1.
“The quietest acquisition of a $25 million property no one ever heard of,” GOCO boss Chris Castilian said.
With a notary public standing 6 feet away, a flurry of signatures transferred southern Colorado’s 30 square-mile Fishers Peak to the state of Colorado. The undeveloped, wildlife-rich parcel is set to become Colorado’s 42nd state park.
But while the acquisition is complete — the deal was formally announced Thursday — funding for the development of the park remains in limbo as lawmakers slash more than $3 billion from the state budget in the midst of the pandemic.
In early 2019, The Nature Conservancy and the Trust for Public Land spent $25.4 million on the 19,200-acre property that abuts downtown Trinidad. The conservation groups enlisted Great Outdoors Colorado to direct $7.5 million from its open space protection initiative and Colorado Parks and Wildlife dug up $7.52 million from its habitat stamp funds. GOCO came up with another $9.75 million from its allocation to state parks, and Trinidad and private fundraising made up the rest to pay back the conservation groups.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
