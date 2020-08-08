Colorado Parks and Wildlife have leftover big-game hunting licenses on sale | VailDaily.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife have leftover big-game hunting licenses on sale

Antonio Olivero, Summit Daily News
Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily |

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big-game, over-the-counter licenses went on sale Thursday, Aug. 6. The licenses are unlimited in number and restricted to certain units, seasons and manners of take.

Leftover big-game licenses are also now on sale. Leftover licenses are the remaining limited licenses available after the primary and secondary draws are completed.

For more information and to purchase, visit CPW.state.co.us/leftover.

