Colorado Parks and Wildlife have leftover big-game hunting licenses on sale
Antonio Olivero, Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big-game, over-the-counter licenses went on sale Thursday, Aug. 6. The licenses are unlimited in number and restricted to certain units, seasons and manners of take.
Leftover big-game licenses are also now on sale. Leftover licenses are the remaining limited licenses available after the primary and secondary draws are completed.
For more information and to purchase, visit CPW.state.co.us/leftover.
