Colorado parks reopen to camping Tuesday, decision on spring skiing and restaurants to follow

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday laid out a new timeline by which state officials will consider reopening recreation areas and additional parts of Colorado’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State parks will once again allow camping beginning Tuesday, Polis said, while a decision on whether ski resorts, restaurants and summer camps can reopen will be made May 25.

Additional steps in the state’s ongoing “safer at home” plan to gradually restart businesses and ease some social distancing will be considered after June 1, the governor added.

Those dates were chosen based on the availability of data on the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Polis said, which lags about 10 to 14 days behind the actual spread of the virus in the state.

As of Monday, the state had recorded as many as 987 deaths and 19,879 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, although it’s suspected far more people have contracted the virus.

