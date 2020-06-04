Colorado Parks & Wildlife draw results for bear, deer, elk, moose, pronghorn released this week

Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is releasing its primary draw results for bear, deer, elk, moose and pronghorn hunting this week.

To check your draw results visit CPWShop.com, where you can log into a personal account. From there, draw results will show under the “My Orders” submenu.

Draw results for the Landowner Preference Program are not on the internet, so if a landowner wants to find out their result prior to receiving their packet in the mail around early June, they can call 303-291-7380. The line is exclusively for landowners partaking in the program.

The deadline for paying for a primary draw big-game license is June 19. The payment deadline for the secondary draw is July 29. All successful licenses will be mailed after the payment is received. Parks and Wildlife’s planned publish date for successful secondary draws for big game is July 17, the same day as fall turkey results.

If you’re looking to obtain a leftover or over-the-counter license, visit CPW.State.Co.US/learn/pages/ehu-ch1-l09.aspx.

For more information, visit CPW.State.Co.US/thingstodo/pages/drawresults_preferencepoints.aspx.