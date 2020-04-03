Colorado sanctuary homes ‘Tiger King’ animals outside of Denver
Thirty-nine tigers and three bears that were held at an Oklahoma animal sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King” began making their way to Colorado in 2017 as part of a court-settlement transfer assisted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The revelation, detailed in a 2017 story by The Oklahoman and recently updated by the Retro 102.5 FM radio station, underscores the role that Colorado’s biggest animal sanctuary has played in a tale that has only recently captured national attention.
“The first group of 19 tigers the (Oklahoman) article talks about came to The Wildlife Animal Sanctuary as the article states on Nov 11, 2017,” said Kent Drotar, public relations director for the nonprofit Wildlife Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg.
“They are the ones Joe got illicitly from Dade City Wild Things in Florida and drove back to Oklahoma. We went back in early December of the same year and got 20 additional tigers from Joe and three black bear cubs, hoping to get more, but Joe reneged and we have taken no additional animals since.”
“Tiger King,” which details the life and crimes of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, is the colorful, tawdry, profane and ultimately sad story of Maldonado-Passage and his Oklahoma-based Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
