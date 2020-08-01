Coronavirus moves the loneliness of the longest-distance runners to the pursuit of fastest known times

Buena Vista athlete Seth DeMoor has set nine records on six routes this year, including two FKTs -- for his ascent and descent -- on Mount Elbert. Here he is training on Quandary Peak. (Provided by Seth DeMoor)



Jacquie Mannhard had long heard her fellow trail runners talk of fastest-known times. The prospect of tackling a gnarly route relatively unsupported had tickled the Boulder-based distance runner’s fancy for years, but she’d never gotten around to looking into it further.

Then the pandemic struck.

It was April when she got the first notice: “Given the uncertainty and severity of the situation,” the Silver Rush 50 Run in Leadville was off. Then “due to COVID-19” the Golden Gate Dirty 30 near Black Hawk followed suit. It was clear her racing season was going down the toilet, but that itch to test herself against fellow athletes remained.

“I realized the races were all being canceled, so I checked out the FKTs more seriously,” Mannhard said.” I thought it would be fun to do some summer objectives, and FKTs are the most reasonable way to compete virtually.”

FKTs, fastest known times, are just that: the fastest run or hike time recorded by anybody — ultrarunner or casual jogger — for a specific stretch of trail. Tackle a route but come up one second behind another runner? Well done, but don’t bother posting. “There are no second- or third-fastest listings; only the fastest [times], posted chronologically as they were completed,” reads fastestknowntime.com, a database tracking the speediest traverses of 2,328 routes worldwide.

Pre-COVID, FKTs were popular primarily among elite athletes “bored with running,” said Colorado trail running legend Buzz Burrell, who co-founded the FKT website. “Now it’s Tom, Dick and Sue. It’s just everybody.”

