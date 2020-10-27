Could COVID-19 shut down Colorado’s ski season before it even begins?

On the same day that Arapahoe Basin’s COVID-19 operations plan was approved last week by public health officials — the final hurdle in permitting the mountain’s management to open it for the season — Summit County public health director Amy Wineland issued an amended public health order in response to the county’s increasing number of coronavirus cases.

In recent weeks, the county’s rate of cases moved it to sixth-highest in the state, causing Wineland to tighten requirements and guidelines across the county in hopes of stemming the increase with a public health order delivered Friday.

“Summit County continues to see a growing trend in outbreaks in its resident population associated with gatherings, activities at restaurants and office-based business operations,” Wineland wrote in her order. “The intent of this order is to minimize contact among individuals and reduce the public’s exposure to the novel coronavirus in an effort to prevent further restrictions and closures being imposed upon the county by the state.”

In response, Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth issued a plea on his blog, urging compliance from county residents.

“If this rate doesn’t go down over the next two weeks, more severe restrictions will be put in place, hampering our ability to ski, work and enjoy life,” Henceroth wrote. “Conventional wisdom tells us that these cases are being brought in by outside tourists. Turns out that is almost completely false. Contact tracing has told us Summit County residents are spreading COVID to other Summit County residents. Nearly all of this is happening through socialization — an evening party, drinks after work, hanging too close with too many people. Many of the transmissions have occurred in the late evening, after partying, when peoples’ guards are down.

