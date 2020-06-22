Great blue herons claim a dreamy stretch of river near Crested Butte for high-altitude love nests

Great blue herons show off their mating rituals in the top of lodgepole pines above the Slate River in 2003. (Provided by Denis Hall)



Beyond a boggy meadow studded with beaver ponds, along the Slate River where it meanders past a bottom-rung ridge of Mount Emmons, is a patch of prime wetlands-critter real estate.

Great blue herons have claimed it.

The busy avian penthouse subdivision here — believed to be the highest altitude great blue heron colony in Colorado – is currently home to 18 nesting pairs of herons. They have turned lodgepole pines along the Slate into a high-rise nursery for at least 40 gangly chicks.

The herons are here, a mile outside Crested Butte, because of an unlikely local volunteer effort.

In a town where outdoor recreation trumps just about all — where mountain bike and hiking trailheads and river put-ins are often stuffed to the gills, and where river restrictions have sparked ugly legal battles in the past — floaters and paddle boarders have agreed to stay off this 4.4 mile-long stretch of river from mid-March through mid-July.

