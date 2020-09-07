How Colorado’s independent Wolf Creek ski area plans to navigate a coronavirus reopening

Photo courtesy of Wolf Creek Ski AreaWolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado will open this weekend.

Almost 4,200 Wolf Creek skiers responded to a survey sent by the ski area’s owner, Davey Pitcher.

They were largely from New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma as well as surrounding communities like Pagosa Springs and South Fork. Typical Wolf Creek skiers.

They all said, heck yeah they wanted to ski this season. And they were ready to do whatever it takes to get on the lifts. Masks, social distancing and drastically changed food service that would largely entail dining in cars and parking lots were just fine if it meant they could ski.

“It’s encouraging they were willing to modify their behavior this winter,” Pitcher said.

And a majority said they would use a reservation system.

