Ikon Pass adds access to Oregon, New York mountains
Alterra Mountain Co. announced this week that its Ikon Pass has expanded access to two destinations in the U.S.
Passholders will have access to Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York beginning with the 2020-21 season. The addition of the two mountains brings the pass’ total to 43 destinations.
Ikon Base Pass holders will have five days at each of the two resorts, with select blackout dates, while seven days will be available to those with the Ikon Pass.
Mt. Bachelor, located in the Cascade Mountain Range, offers 4,323 acres of terrain and 360-degree descents from a 9,065-foot volcanic peak. Windham Mountain, in the Catskills, is located 2 1/2 hours north of New York City and has 54 trails, 11 lifts and six terrain parks.
