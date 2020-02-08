Lift line woes continue at Vail following historic powder conditions

The line at Lionshead Gondola Saturday morning.

Photo by Chris Tierney

Powder to the people — or at least those willing to wait.

Vail Mountain was graced with historic powder conditions Friday morning, but lift closures and delays brought on by high winds and all that snow caused crowds to funnel at the base areas in epic proportions.

Friday’s scene at the base of Gondola One instantly went viral on social media, with national outlets sharing an Instagram post that showed a massive line of skiers and snowboarders stretching out of the maze and up the slope.

As the roads cleared up Saturday morning and the weekend crowd finally arrived in full force, skiers and snowboarders received similar notifications of lift closures, including a full-day closure of Blue Sky Basin.

The following lifts on Vail Mtn will be delayed opening this morning: 3,5,7,9,21,36 and Blue Sky Basin will be closed today. Thank you. — VailMtnAlerts (@VailMtnAlerts) February 8, 2020

“It’s a Herculean effort to dig out lifts and ensure terrain is safe when there is this much snow,” Beth Howard, Vail Mountain COO said in an interview on Friday.

Despite the frenzy, the masses showed up undeterred. This time, the story came from the base of Lionshead, where snowboarder Chris Tierney briefed locals on Eagle County Classifieds about what they were in for, should they choose to brave the lines this morning.

The line at Lionshead Gondola stretches beyond the maze Saturday morning. Photo courtesy Chris Tierney.

Photo by Chris Tierney

Totally worth it

For the limited terrain that’s open, all reports from the top of the mountain are sharing one consistent theme: Epic.

“Heaviest snow I’ve ever ridden in Vail,” Tierney said. “The run I took was sick, but you have to point it and not stop.”

“It is not for intermediate riding. Be careful is my only advice,” he added.

Sun Down Bowl opens to a giddy crowd

Additional video from Tierney shows the moments leading up to the rope drop at Sun Down Bowl, where an excited crowd will earn some unforgettable turns.