Loveland Ski Area to open for the season Wednesday

Loveland Ski Area will open for the season at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Loveland will be the third ski area to open in the region. Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area also are open.

Loveland will have three opening day trails: Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run. The connected trails make up over 1 mile and about 1,000 vertical feet of open terrain, according to a news release. The run is covered in an 18-inch base and will be served by the Chet’s Dream chairlift.

In the news release, Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell said the ski area has been waiting to welcome everyone back to the mountain since the season was cut short in March and plans to do everything it can to make sure Loveland can stay open for the whole season. He added that the weekend’s cold weather and natural snow gave the ski area the boost it needed to open.

Starting Wednesday, the ski area will be open seven days a week with a closing day set in early May. Lift operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and certain holidays.

Early season lift tickets are being sold online and in advance at SkiLoveland.com and are $75 for adults and $35 for children ages 6 to 14. Lift tickets won’t be sold at the ski area due to restrictions because of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 policies are listed at SkiLoveland.com/coronavirusupdate and include mask-wearing, physical distancing and staying home when sick.