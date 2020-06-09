Man who disappeared floating Colorado River near Radium identified as 36-year-old Denver resident
The man who disappeared Sunday while floating the Upper Colorado River has not been found.
According to Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, Shawn S. Diaz, 36, is from the Denver metro area, and he is still considered missing.
Diaz was floating the Upper Colorado River in an inner tube with a group of friends Sunday when he was separated from them. He was last seen in the water by his inner tube near the Eye of the Needles rapid, and it was reported he was not wearing a lifejacket.
Mutliple agencies responded to the call about a boater in distress near the Radium campground at about 2 p.m. Sunday and started a search
Support Local Journalism
Efforts were suspended around 7:30 that night before resuming this week without success. Schroetlin said water operations have been suspended unless new leads arise.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public to be vigilant in the area Diaz went missing and to let authorities know of any leads. Schroetlin said they are looking at the case as a potential drowning.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User