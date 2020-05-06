More than half of Coloradans don’t plan to return to the gym after they reopen, one survey suggests

Fitness gyms may be facing a grim future in the aftermath of the coronavirus if an unscientific survey of gym members accurately signals what they are up against.

A website that caters to fitness enthusiasts reported Tuesday that 50.16% of American gym members responding to its online surveysaid they do not plan to return to their gyms when they reopen. The survey, conducted by RunRepeat.com, found that more than a third (35.7%) of those responding in the United States said they had either canceled their memberships or were considering canceling.

The survey was conducted from April 24 to May 1, asking that only people who belong to gyms take part. More than 6,600 responded in the U.S. Another 4,200 responded from other countries, where results were similar.

Of the Coloradans responding to the survey, 54.19% said they do not plan to return to their gyms when they reopen, and 38.7% said they had either canceled their memberships or were considering doing so.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Nick Rizzo, the fitness research director for RunRepeat.com, said the site is the world’s largest online athletic shoe review site with more than 2 million views per month. It began as a review site for running shoes and then branched out to include hiking shoes and other footwear.

Read more via The Denver Post.