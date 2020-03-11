Mountain Collective ski pass returns despite Ikon’s success at resorts such as Aspen

The Mountain Collective ski pass will be back for its ninth ski season in 2020-21 despite the success of the Ikon Pass, officials announced Tuesday.

Four new resorts will be added to the pass next season, boosting the total to 22. The additions are Sugarloaf, Maine; Panorama, British Columbia; Grand Targhee, Wyoming; and the Chamonix region of France.

The four ski areas of Aspen-Snowmass will remain part of the Mountain Collective next season. The pass provides access to two days on the slopes of each destination. Aspen-Snowmass counts as one destination.

“Although the season pass landscape has changed over the last few season, the Mountain Collective continues to represent a list of bucket list resorts at an affordable price point for a discerning group of skiers and riders,” said Christian Knapp, Skico chief marketing officer, in a prepared statement.

The Mountain Collective went on sale Tuesday at the lowest rate of the season at $469.

In addition to Aspen-Snowmass and the new resorts, the participating ski areas include Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Big Sky, Jackson Hole, Snowbird, Squaw Valley and Taos. Several resorts located overseas also are partners in the pass.