Purgatory and Silverton Mountain float interest in Silverton’s community ski hill

Durango’s Mountain Capital Partners and local Silverton Mountain answered Silverton’s initial call for possible partners at the 16-acre Kendall Mountain ski area. And the two operators have different visions for the community ski hill.

Mountain Capital Partners, or MCP, which owns Purgatory and seven other ski areas in four states, sees opportunity in a proposal for five new lifts and 300 acres of ski terrain climbing up toward the summit of the 13,451-foot Kendall Peak. Aaron and Jen Brill, the owners of the 18-year-old Silverton Mountain ski area about 10 miles out of town as well as a vast heliskiing operation in Alaska, think a smaller option with maybe just one new lift supports community interest in affordability and family-centric terrain.

Landscape architect and land-use planning firm DHM Design Corp. also responded to the town’s request for potential partners. Grand Junction zipline course developer Bonsai Designs expressed interest in helping the town develop year-round recreation at the community ski area. Nebraska marketing agency Maly Marketing responded with an offer to help the town develop its messaging.

The town’s Kendall Mountain Recreation Area Master Plan Committee on Tuesday appeared pleased at the initial response to its call for partners, especially the interest from the two closest ski area operators.

“I don’t think we could ask for a better scenario,” said the committee’s Sue Morris during a meeting on Tuesday.

