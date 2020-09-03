Red Mountain in British Columbia added to Ikon Pass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Ikon Pass has added RED Mountain to its list of ski resorts for the 2020-21 season. Pass holders can now take advantage of 44 destinations this winter.

Located in Rossland, British Columbia, RED Mountain is a Canadian trailblazer and the first stop on Canada’s famous Powder Highway. With its new Topping Chair expansion, RED offers 3,850 acres of terrain, putting the mountain in the top 10 largest ski destinations and #1 for most acres per skier in North America.

Since 2013, RED has continued to open new terrain, introduced pay-per-run cat skiing, added The Josie, a new ski-in/ski-out boutique hotel, and opened a new modern hostel, Nowhere Special, at the base of the mountain.

“We are thrilled to invite Ikon Pass holders to RED Mountain and expand access into the great Monashee Mountains of Canada,” said Erik Forsell, Alterra Mountain Company’s chief marketing officer, in a news release. “We are always looking for partners that define an independent spirit, incredible offerings, and a love of the mountains, and RED lives that each day.”

Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at RED Mountain with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days each with select blackout dates. There is no access to RED on the Ikon Session Pass 4-Day.