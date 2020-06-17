Ski industry lost $2 billion because of COVID-19 pandemic, trade group reports

The U.S. ski industry lost at least $2 billion last winter because of the economic collapse from the COVID-19 crisis, a national trade association announced Wednesday.

Denver-based National Ski Areas Association said skier visits fell nearly 14 percent in the 2019-20 season compared to 2018-19. Skier visits totaled about 51.1 million in the shortened season.

Most resorts were forced to close in mid-March when the pandemic hit and states issued health closure orders. The lifts stopped spinning when resorts were crammed with spring break vacationers.

Up until then, the ski industry was logging another solid season.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Had the season continued along its track prior to the pandemic, the 2019-20 season would have been the fourth best season on record since NSAA began surveying visitation in the 1978-79 season,” NSAA said in a news release.

This story will be updated.