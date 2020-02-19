WATCH: Kayaking Glenwood Canyon’s roadside rapids in February | VailDaily.com

WATCH: Kayaking Glenwood Canyon’s roadside rapids in February

Outdoors | February 19, 2020

Ken Hoeve

While the Shoshone section of the Colorado River is runnable all year long it’s a bit rare to see the upper stretch of Barrel Springs with water in it this time of year. Here’s a quick on water perspective of this roadside rapid in Glenwood Canyon with Ken Hoeve and Derrick Dreyer Monday afternoon.

