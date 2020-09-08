Woman rescued from K2 area of Capitol Peak early Sunday

A Colorado woman was rescued early Sunday after having an asthma attack in the K2 area off Capitol Peak Saturday evening, according to a Pitkin County news release.

Pitkin County dispatchers learned of the woman’s asthma attack at 6:25 p.m. Saturday after her climbing partner called 911 and said she was in need of medical care, the news release says. Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and determined air support was needed to get the woman safely out of the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area.

A helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard’s High Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum with two MRA rescuers on board took off from Aspen Airport at 7:51 p.m., but due to weather conditions and flight restrictions could not rescue the woman, the release says.

At 10:25 p.m., a Flight For Life helicopter attempted to reach the woman, but due to the location and weather conditions again could not rescue her.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, weather conditions improved and a CareFlight helicopter was able to rescue the woman and transport her to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment. MRA rescuers escorted the woman’s climbing partner out of the wilderness area on foot. Both climbers have Colorado addresses but are not from the Roaring Fork Valley, county officials said Sunday.

The news release reminded all backcountry users that require medication to pack their medication while utilizing the backcountry, and reminded all users to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances.