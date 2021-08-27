Outside Scoop: Let’s Eat Outside

Late August is the perfect time for a picnic.

Kate Hliznitsova/Unsplash

With a bit of chill in the air, it’s time to celebrate the last days of August and enjoy a meal outside. There is even a National Day dedicated to eating outside! Celebrate this Tuesday, August 31, with a picnic or stroll and a sandwich in hand. Humans have been eating outdoors since millennia. Heck, we used to live outdoors! Now, it’s typical for families to eat at a kitchen table or bar instead of outside.

How can you get creative this holiday? With mild temperatures, a streamside, creek or river spot might be an ideal location for a picnic outside. Bring something as simple as a snack or as snazzy as some spaghetti and enjoy it next to the water’s edge while listening to the sounds of the shores.

What about an afternoon hike to a favorite lookout or a walk to the local park? Bring something to nosh on and enjoy some extra few moments in the lovely weather al fresco. The swimming pools are still open this week, it might be one of your last chances to take a dip in the pool and have a popsicle or ice cream treat.

Along with National Eat Outside Day comes the insects. Be very careful and mindful of bees, wasps and ants. Sneaky squirrels and chipmunks can also ruin a party. And, most importantly, don’t forget to leave no waste! Pack it in and pack it out. Don’t leave a mess or anything for animals to feast upon.