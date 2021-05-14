Outside Scoop: Plant a Vegetable Garden Day is May 19

There is a short growing season in Eagle County, roughly four months, but that doesn’t mean produce isn’t possible.

Special to the Daily

Hopefully, we have seen the last of the snowflakes for the season in the Vail Valley and we can focus our attention to warm-weather indulgences (joys) such as gardening. Wednesday, May 19, is World Plant a Vegetable Garden Day. From very complicated gardens with multiple tiers of produce and herbs to simple chive or mint plants, it’s quite simple to take part in this earth-loving, celebratory day.

In March and April, when snow is still on the ground and feet can sometimes pile up, early gardeners will plant mostly leafy greens, root vegetables and onions. Once the days begin to get longer and the temperatures warmer, tomatoes, peas, peppers, beans and so many more vegetables can go directly into the dirt of a vegetable garden if they have already been started weeks in advance or are coming from a greenhouse.

Vail Valley has a short growing season, roughly four months, but that doesn’t mean produce isn’t possible. Herbs are very simple to grow, and some are perennials, meaning they will come back year after year, without anyone planting them.

What are some herbs you can plant?

Chives

Parsley

Fennel

Oregano

Sage

Basil

Mint

Thyme

A good indicator that it’s a lovely time to plant is when nighttime temperatures stay above 40 degrees.