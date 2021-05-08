Outside Scoop: Where and how to spot frogs

Frogs can be found in or near streams, ponds, creeks and ditches. However, in wet, mild weather, like the Vail Valley spring, they can be found farther away from a water resource.

Things are getting greener in the Vail Valley, and there is even more occasion to celebrate. This Thursday is official frog jumping day! While you might not see too many frogs jumping around this early in the warmer months, there are still plenty of amphibians to discover.

You need to know where to look and listen for frogs. The amphibians can be found in or near streams, ponds, creeks and ditches. However, in wet, mild weather, like the Vail Valley spring, they can be found farther away from a water resource. But remember, frogs need water to survive as their skin absorb moisture to stay alive.

What is the biggest frog in Colorado?

The American bullfrog is the largest frog in all of North America and can grow up to 8 inches in length and weigh up to 1.5 pounds. These giants can be found almost statewide, even though they are not native.

What is the difference between a frog and a toad?

Frogs have legs that are longer than their head and body. Toads have much shorter legs. Frogs have smooth, almost slimy skin while toads have drier, bumpier skin. Toads also don’t require as much water and can be found farther away from the resource. All toads are frogs, but not all frogs are toads.

