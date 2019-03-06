Pablo Sainz Villegas: AMERICANO TRIO performs at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Called the "Global ambassador of the Spanish guitar" by Billboard Magazine, Pablo Sainz Villegas conjures the passion, playfulness and drama of Rioja, his Spanish homeland.

Pablo Sainz Villegas: AMERICANO TRIO will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Monday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $58 for general admission and $10 for students. A limited number of tickets for $100 are available that include a post-performance reception in the Patrons Lounge with tapas from Beaver Creek's Revolution, a Spanish wine tasting from Beaver Creek Liquors and a meet-and-greet with Villegas. Tickets are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Villegas started taking guitar lessons when he was just six years old in Northern Spain, where he was born, and gave his first public performance at age seven. During his career, he's achieved more than 30 international awards. With his "virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance," as described by The New York Times, Villegas brings that same passion to any stage he performs, be it an intimate recital hall or while playing with beloved tenor Plaacido Domingo, to an audience of over 85,000 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Along with Villegas, the trio includes Nacho Arimany, considered one of Spain's most sought after Flamenco percussionists, and Pedro Giraudo, a highly versatile bassist (as well as composer, conductor and arranger) from Argentina. The evening's program is varied, and includes pieces like the romantic "Sueno en la Floresta" by Agustin Barrios; the famous showpiece "Tango en Skai" by Roland Dyens; "Dear Old Dixie"; "Kansas City Kitty"; "The Girl from Ipanema" by Antonio Carlos Jobim and more.

Known for a sound so rich and full, it does not need amplification, its no wonder he's been invited to perform in more than 30 countries. Villegas has appeared on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Philharmonie in Berlin and even atop a floating stage on the Amazon River with Placido Domingo, which was live streamed to millions of people. He's been invited to play for both the Dalai Lama and the Spanish Royal Family.