Paint with salt and learn about Burns in northern Eagle County: Kids Corner for the week of 7/20/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Craft of the Week

Salt Painting

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

You will need: Thick paper (cardstock, bristol board, watercolor paper, mixed media paper or poster board, or cut up cardboard packaging from recycling: anything thicker than computer paper will work), white craft glue that won’t spread such as Elmer’s Glue, liquid watercolor paint (or add a lot of food coloring to a small cup of water), paintbrushes, table salt.

Directions: Draw out your design with pencil and trace over it with glue. Quickly sprinkle table salt over the glue, being sure to cover all exposed areas. Wait for glue to dry and carefully lift the sheet to let excess salt fall. Paint over salt, avoiding paper area if trying to only paint on salt design. Allow colors to blend.

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Easy

Riddle: You walk into a room that contains a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. What would you light first?

The match.

Riddle: Three men were in a boat. It capsized, but only two got their hair wet. Why?

One of them was bald.

Riddle: There’s a one-story house where everything is yellow. The walls are yellow. The doors are yellow. Even all the furniture is yellow. The house has yellow beds and yellow couches. What color are the stairs?

There are no stairs. It’s a one story house.

Hard

Riddle: What has a neck and no head, two arms and no hands?

A shirt.

Riddle: Gaze at this sentence for just about sixty seconds and then explain what makes it quite different from the average sentence. Quick!

What is it?

It contains all of the letters of the alphabet.

Riddle: What is the next 3 letters in this riddle? o t t f f s s _ _ _

e n t: They represent the first letter when writing the numbers one through ten.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

swimming / la natación

Jeff Woods | Special to the Daily

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranching towns.

Burns is the farthest north area in Eagle County and the most remote. The current population is 73 people.

Burns is accessible by travelling along the Colorado River from McCoy or Dotsero via gravel and dirt roads. The Rio Grande railroad travels along the river, crossing the area and many of the local ranches. Castle Peak Mountain looms in the distance. The ranching community of Burns is located in an arroyo along the river and up Derby Creek Mesa.

The Ute Indians used the area around Derby Creek for hunting grounds. Once white settlers moved West, the Utes were pushed north and discovered the relatively mild winters and lower altitude in the area we now call Burns. Protection from the mesa above and water from the Colorado River (once called the Grand River) provided safe winter shelter.

Native Americans still frequented this area after they were pushed onto reservations in Utah following the Meeker Massacre. Game was plentiful in the area and many ranchers today supplement their income by running outfitting companies on their ranches. Numerous arrowhead and tipi remains have been found in Burns and McCoy

The community, initially called Burns Hole, was named for Jack Burns, a trapper who built a cabin in the area near Edge Ranch. Mail was delivered via stage coach from Wolcott. The mail carriers had to travel across the frozen river in the winter. The Post Office opened in 1895, and the first general store in 1900.

In 1934, the Dotsero cutoff, an extension of the Rio Grande Railroad, was built. The Burns stockyards were built in exchange for the right of way for the railroad to go through the land. The railroad allowed the community to transport goods such as lumber, cattle and sheep to points across the country. Driving the cattle and sheep to the stockyard and loading them onto the train cars was a difficult and sometimes dangerous task.

In 1935, Raymond and Ida Fenno Bearden purchased three small stores along the river from Cecil Bear when they moved from Squaw Creek to the Burns area. In nearby Derby Creek, there was a gas station, post office and a general store. These stores provided much needed goods for the small community. A nearby sawmill supplied work as well as lumber for new homes. A church was built in the 1950s and in 1967, Frank Gates painted the large mural that still adorns the altar. The original school was in Cabin Creek, and all seven grades consisted of only eight children.

Over the years, small ranches were integrated into larger ranches, as settlers moved on discouraged by the hardships of ranching life. Today, livestock ranching is still a way of life for Burns residents.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring Page

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

