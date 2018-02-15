Painter Britten up next in Artists, Authors & Athletes Series

VAIL — The Sebastian-Vail is hosting contemporary artist Britten for the next installation of its Artists, Authors & Athletes program on Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

Colorado-based Britten's pieces are featured in galleries across the region including Galerie Zuger Vail and select locations in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Santa Fe and Denver.

Unique Layering Technique

From growing up in San Francisco to studying art in Florence, Italy, to being based in Colorado, Britten possess a wide range of artistic abilities and influences.

Her creativity mirrors the landscape of emotion inspired by Colorado's open space. She paints with the skill and aesthetic sensitivity acquired from experience and a fearless exploration of endless possibilities. Her unique layering technique gives her paintings a luminous quality that range from a peaceful ethereal feeling to a vibrant zing.

"Britten paints with such emotion and energy, capturing the attention of anyone who views her paintings. Her masterpieces aim to empower the viewer and push the traditional limits of humanity," said Bryan Austin, general manager of The Sebastian-Vail. "Similar to the other Artists, Authors & Athletes speakers, Britten's talk during the series is sure to inspire fearlessness within all of us."

Britten was also a speaker at TEDxVail in January 2017, where she embodied the event's theme "Evolution." Her talk discussed A.R.T., Aesthetic Revolutionary Theory, which is her philosophy and one she believes connects humanity to beauty.

Meet Britten

During the one-hour Artists, Authors & Athletes reception, Britten will speak on her passions, inspirations and career. The one-hour reception features the hotel's popular Sparkle & Pop amenity that includes complimentary prosecco and white chocolate truffle popcorn.

After the reception, Britten will host a VIP, prix fixe dinner in the Leonora private dining room for those who want to learn a little more and dig a little deeper into the topics she'll be discussing. The VIP dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring a three-course wine paring menu for $100 per person.

Reservations to attend the reception are not required, however those who want to attend the intimate, VIP dinner can call 970-306-4640 for a reservation. Only eight seats are available for each of the monthly VIP dinners.

For hotel reservation or more information on The Sebastian-Vail, call 800-724-6535 or visit http://www.TheSebastianVail.com.

About the Series

Artists, Authors & Athletes connects locals and visitors with experts in their chosen field. The program takes place the first Thursday of the month.

The final Artists, Authors & Athletes of the season will be hosted on April 5, and the presenter is still being confirmed.

The series will return for a summer series in June. Additional presenters will be announced as they are confirmed.