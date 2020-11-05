Join Alpine Arts Center for Cocktails and Canvas this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. virtually or in person. This week’s subject is a scene featuring a full moon in the mountains.

Cocktails and Canvas

If you’re not watching the big Clemson-Notre Dame football game on Saturday night, maybe Cocktails and Canvas is more your thing at Alpine Arts Center. Even if you don’t fancy yourself as an artist, you can still create something and you may even amaze yourself.

This week’s art project lets painters create a moonlit scene with a mountain backdrop. An Alpine Arts Center instructor will guide you through a step-by-step process on how to paint the full moon, stars, evergreen trees and a lake with a reflection on it.

Advance registration is required and you can do this from the comfort of your own home or in the studio. Visit alpineartscenter.org for options on how to register for an in-person class, which is $45 per person, or a virtual class. If you’d like to attend virtually through Zoom please select that option for $25. It excludes materials but class kits available for purchase online.

Saturday’s class starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes for about two hours. Beer and wine are available at Alpine Arts Center’s bar for $6. Soft drinks are available for purchase, too.

Congratulations to Alpine Arts Center for earning the gold medal for Best Art Gallery in the Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley contest for 2020. View the entire list of top spots here.

Bonfire Brewing’s 10th Anniversary Party

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle turns 10 years old this weekend! To celebrate, this popular brewery is hosting a weeklong celebration with retro beer styles re-released to the public along with a commemorative pint glass, brewery tours, live music and more.

Stop by on Sunday to get your hands on a limited-edition pint glass that Bonfire Brewing is deeming a “Decade of Pints.” The artwork depicts the exterior of Bonfire Brewing’s location on Second Street in Eagle and shows the number of pints sold throughout the past decade.

Bonfire Brewing will be conducting tours of its production facility on November 12. Pre-register for the tours in advance as space is limited to four to 10 people per tour due to social distancing guidelines. Tours are free and are 45 minutes long.

Congratulations to Bonfire Brewing for earning the silver medal in the “Best Happy Hour” and “Best Brewery” categories as well as bronze in the “Best Patio” category in the Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley contest for 2020.

Bonfire Brewing has decided to celebrate the occasion with a week full of events:

Sunday – Commemorative Glass Release, Chalkboard Art Revealed

Monday – Throwback Beer Release #1

Tuesday – Guess Your Flight Night and Throwback Beer Release #2

Wednesday – Specialty Slush Release #1

Thursday – Chambers Brew Tours and Throwback Beer Release #3 and Live Music: Lance Boyle and the Red Bottom Boys 6-9 p.m.

Friday – Throwback Beer Release #4, Specialty Slush Release #2 and Live Music: The Evolution from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday – Final Hurrah – Mug Club Auction, Prize Drawing, No. 10 Bottle Release and Live Music: Hardscrabble from 6-9 p.m.

For more information visit Bonfire Brewing’s website at bonfirebrewing.com and follow its social media accounts.

Giving with the Grooms Food Drive

In a few weeks, many families will be feasting on turkey and all the fixings during the Thanksgiving meal. But while many don’t feel the strife of food insecurity, it is a problem in the Vail Valley. To help get food into the hands of those in need, rock band The Runaway Grooms have stepped up to host a food drive.

Throughout the month of November, The Runaway Grooms is hosting “Giving with the Grooms” at various locations up and down the valley. Donate non-perishable goods or City Market gift cards at any of the drop-off sites. All donations will benefit the Vail Valley Salvation Army Food Pantry.

The Vail Valley Food Pantry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many more households needing assistance. According to the Vail Valley Salvation Army’s website, non-perishable food and hygiene items are needed. Non-perishable food items include canned soups, peanut butter, pasta and rice, canned vegetables, dried fruit, nuts and cereal. Hygiene items include soap, shampoo, toothpaste, lotion and toilet paper.

Drop off locations:

Bonfire Brewing

Vail Brewing Company – Eagle-Vail

Vail Brewing Company – Vail Village

Riverwalk Theater

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy

The Runaway Grooms is hosting this food drive until the end of November. For more information, go to therunawaygrooms.com.

Colorado Snowsports Museum

Unlike other ski towns that were mining operations first, Vail was created because of the ski area. Vail started spinning its lifts for the public in December of 1962 and the town was erected around the slopes and was incorporated in 1966. This short yet impressive history is brought to life with the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The museum also houses artifacts and much more about the history of skiing in Colorado.

Vail’s history has a lot to do with its past. Just south of Vail is Camp Hale. At one point, up to 14,000 soldiers were stationed there training with the 10th Mountain Division, the winter warfare unit of the U. S. Army during World War II. The Colorado Snowsports Museum has a full exhibit dedicated to the stories of the men of the 10th, complete with a movie called “Climb to Glory” that shares stories from that era, vintage footage from Camp Hale and the battles in Europe.

When the men of the 10th returned home after the war, many of them went into the fledgling outdoor ski industry as we know it today. One of the founders of Vail, Pete Seibert, was in the 10th Mountain Division.

In addition to information about the 10th Mountain Division, the Colorado Snowsports Museum houses Olympic memorabilia, the evolution of ski equipment, lost ski areas, the history of snowboarding and the Hall of Fame.

The Colorado Ski Museum’s Snowsports Hall of Fame includes an interactive touchscreen monitor display of information on the movers and shakers in the winter sports industry of Colorado. Each year, Hall of Fame candidates are nominated under the established criteria of Athlete, Sport Builder, Inspirational or Pioneer categories, with the Hall of Fame Nomination Committee evaluating and confirming the nominees to move onto the final ballot.

Join the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a 60-minute Walking Tour in Vail. During the tour, the guide will relay how Vail became the town and resort it is today. The tour information dates back to when Vail was a remote area, accessed only by the Ute American Indians as a summer residence. The land around Vail was part of the Gold Rush and became home to ranchers and eventually became America’s number one ski resort. Learn the story of Vail and share it with others time and time again after you take this tour.

To join a tour, call (970) 476-1876 to make a reservation. Then, meet at the Colorado Snowsports Museum just before 11 a.m. to start the tour. Masks and proper social distancing are required on tours and in the Museum. Have a larger group? Private tours can be arranged outside of the Museum’s regular schedule. The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, view the website at snowsportsmuseum.org.