Parsons Dance brings eclectic set of premieres to the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Parsons Dance will premiere three different pieces at the Vilar show Thursday.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Parsons Dance. When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $68 for adults, $25 for students. Buy three tickets to this show and get the fourth for free. This show is part of the VPAC ticket package, PICK 3 Shows for $90; PICK 5 Shows for $175; or PICK 8 Shows for $240 as well as the Pay Your Age ticket program (for ages 18-30 years old; purchase in person at the box office with valid proof of age). More information: Visit www.vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

Thursday, Parsons Dance enlivens the Vilar Center with its bold, powerful and downright sexy moves.

David Parsons co-founded the company in 1985 with a mission to connect diverse audiences with dance by presenting fresh modern choreography. He prevents his company routines from becoming monotonous by, in his words, delivering “life-affirming, inspiring performances,” that approach dance from new perspectives. As a result, the New York Times has recognized him as “one of the great movers of modern dance.”

“The arts are a powerful tool for self-expression and communication,” Parsons said. “My goal is to provide opportunities for more people to experience the wonders of dance.”

Parsons Dance will debut three premieres at the Vilar Performing Arts Center Thursday.

One of the pieces is set to looped solo cello music. Another brings in ancient sounds. Yet another, “Nascimento,” derived its namesake after legendary composer Milton Nascimento, who gifted his score to Parsons Dance after being inspired by a performance they gave in Rio de Janeiro.

“At the time Parsons Dance had absolutely no money, and Mr. Nascimento produced this new work free of charge. I was so touched the least I could do is name the piece ‘Nascimento,’ which means birth in Portuguese,” Parsons said.

The eight dancers in the company also will perform an audience favorite: an early company work, entitled “Caught,” in which a dancer seems to walk on air.

From the moment Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley founded the company, they have trained dancers to develop the kind of athletic prowess and technical skill that not only captivates audiences but also reminds them just how joyful dance can be.