Parsons Dance – ‘The Road’ combines modern dance with iconic rock ‘n’ roll at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 16

What: Parsons Dance – “The Road”

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $45, or $25 for students; with a four-pack option available for $161

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/parsons-dance-the-road If you go …

As an international touring modern dance company based out of New York City, Parsons Dance is on a mission to bring life-affirming performances and joy to audiences worldwide. Innovative, exuberant and gifted, Parsons Dance performs Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, celebrating 25 years of world-class entertainment in the Rocky Mountains this winter season.

“The arts are a powerful tool for self-expression and communication,” said David Parsons, founder and artistic director of Parsons Dance. “My goal is to provide opportunities for more people to experience the wonders of dance.”

Parsons Dance – “The Road” at the VPAC will feature Parsons’ pieces including “The Road,” set to “Peace Train,” “Trouble” and more iconic songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Yusef/Cat Stevens. Tickets start at $45, or $25 for students, four-pack option is available for $161. Visit vilarpac.org/parsons-dance-the-road for tickets and more information.

“This is a ‘dance your heart out’ (at all times, no excuses) kind of enterprise,” writes The New York Times.

Parsons Dance has established a reputation as one of the world’s leading modern dance companies through its bold, joyous and athletic movement. Known for remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, Parsons Dance delivers positive, life-enriching experiences to its audiences.

Parsons Dance kicks off the VPAC’s winter dance series which will also feature a World Premiere piece by BalletX on March 25th.

Enjoy an evening of world-class dance when Parsons Dance – “The Road” comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Feb. 16. Visit VilarPAC.org/parsons-dance-the-road for more information.