Parties at Beaver Creek, live music at the Vilar, snowshoe races, science projects and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/14/22





McCoy Park Grand Opening Celebration

Tracks are made on the new McCoy Park Monday in Beaver Creek. The area offers new terrain for beginners and intermediate skiers and riders. The resort is hosting the McCoy Park Grand Opening Celebration this Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The long-awaited McCoy Park opened up for skiers and riders on Monday but Beaver Creek is still celebrating and invites the public to join in on this milestone by hosting the McCoy Park Grand Opening Celebration on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

After being on the slopes all day – hopefully trying out the 17 new runs and two new chairlifts in the 250-acre expansion – come to the Plaza level near the ice rink for the party. Get there early, the first 300 people will get a McCoy Park mug filled with free hot chocolate from Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company. Commemorative McCoy Park pins will be given out as well while supplies last.

In addition to free hot chocolate and mugs, the resort is offering free ice skating at the ice rink during the party. There will also be two dance performances and a live band from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The festive atmosphere continues on Saturday and Sunday during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend with the Beaver Creek Wonder Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Beaver Creek Wonder is the name of the art installations that became part of the landscape of Beaver Creek Village last year. The six works of art are:

Reflections – the shiny skis near the Covered Bridge and escalators across from Vail Sports

Snow Globe – near the ticket office and the Coyote Café

Chips – the big truck by the Centennial Express (No. 6)

Frost Flowers – the tall “flowers” along the edge of the ice rink

Super G – the large goggle displayed along the ice rink near the Park Hyatt entrance

Ice Bikes – these are rideable works of art that can be rented to cruise around the ice rink

Beaver Creek will be handing out free collectible pins showcasing the six different Beaver Creek Wonder works. Stick around to listen to live music and watch live dance performances, too. The free Family Fun Fest with carnival games will happen on Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. where you can play carnival games for prizes. Fossil Posse Prehistoric Adventures will be there Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., too. Ken Carpenter will be doing complimentary caricatures from 4 to 6 on Saturday and Helmut Fricker will be playing his accordion and alpenhorn from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the events calendar at Beavercreek.com .

10th Mountain Division happenings





Even though Vail Mountain is 59 years old, it has an impressive history leading up to how it became a world class resort and much of its history has to do with the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who came back after World War II and changed the outdoor industry as we know it today. To honor that story, Vail Mountain hosts the Vail Legacy Parades throughout the season to commemorate the founders of Vail Mountain.

Vail ski area personnel dress up in the white camo uniforms that the 10th wore and ski down the mountain. Spectators can view the ski-down from the base of Gondola One at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village. The parade begins at 6 p.m. but it’s recommended that you arrive at 5:45 p.m. to get the best view.

After being up on the mountain, the group proceeds down Bridge Street and stops at the 10th Mountain Division statue by the Covered Bridge. Make your way up to the Colorado Snowsports Museum after the parade and learn more about the 10th Mountain Division in the exhibit. The museum stays open until 8 a.m. on parade nights.

Before the parade, head to the Colorado Snowsports Museum for Talks of the 10th from 4 to 5 p.m. This week’s speaker is Col. Tom Duhs, a highly respected historian and author. Learn about what the soldiers did once they returned from WWII and how they shaped the snow sports industry. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. For more information go to snowsportsmuseum.org .

Maxwell Quartet at the Vilar

The Maxwell Quartet performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

It’s been a busy week for the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The 530-seat theater in the heart of Beaver Creek Village has already hosted a Russian pianist, a Broadway sing-along and the music of The Who in bluegrass style. This Sunday, the evening will start out with a cocktails and d’ oeuvres, before the show takes place on the Vilar stage where the Maxwell Quartet will charm listeners with its vibrant enthusiasm for the music.

Speaking of Scotland, the foursome is Glasgow-based and they grew up playing together and have won numerous awards including the first prize and audience prize at the Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in 2017.

Tickets for the cocktails, d’ oeuvres and the show are $125 each. For more information, go to vilarpac.org. Parking is free at Ford Hall and Villa Montane parking structures if you show your proof of ticket for the corresponding show to the ticket booth agent. There are also some dinner deals.

Dinner and a Show at the VPAC:

Dusty Boot

Choice of an entrée from the Theater Menu

Draft beer or glass of house wine

Must show ticket for that evening’s VPAC performance

$25 per person

The Met Kitchen

Choice of an entrée from the Theater Menu

Draft beer or glass of house wine

Must show ticket for that evening’s VPAC performance

$25 per person

Beaver Creek Chophouse

15% off your dinner bill

Offer excludes alcohol, tax and gratuity.

Must show ticket for that evening’s VPAC performance

Alpine & Antlers

Free appetizer with the purchase of 2 glasses of wine

Must show ticket for that evening’s VPAC performance

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series

The Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition kicks off this Sunday. The resort will host two more races on Feb. 20 and Mar. 13.

Courtesy Photo

The annual Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition returns this winter with races on Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and Mar. 13. There are two distances, the 5k and the 10k. Don’t be intimidated by the word “race,” the series welcomes first-time snowshoers, the weekend warrior and professional athletes.

The course changes locations each race, with the final race taking place at the McCoy Park Nordic area. This weekend’s race will start at Creekside Park. Many people don’t know where Creekside Park is, but it is just below the Vilar Performing Arts Center and Market Square in the village, and above the Beaver Creek Golf Club.

The race will start at 10 a.m. sharp for both 5k and 10k runners. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female competitors for the 5k and 10k races. Even if you don’t win a top prize, you can still win a raffle prize. Each competitor will be entered into the raffle and the winners will be announced at the post party. Yes, there is a post party and meal this year. Last year they did not have it due to COVID-19 restrictions, so enjoy the party perks afterwards.

Commit to the series (how are those New Year’s Resolutions coming? This could be good incentive to stick with your exercise routine) or pay per race. You can register in advance and save $15 on registration by going to Eventbrite and searching for 2022 Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series or go the the Events Calendar at beavercreek.com . Day-of registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village.

Parking is available in the lower lots, which costs $10 until 1 p.m. daily or paid parking is available at Ford Hall and Villa Montane lots while space is available.

Imagination Station’s Science Sundays

Kids can learn through play at Imagination Station, which is offering Science Sundays on select weekends throughout the winter.

Courtesy photo

For years the Vail Recreations District’s Imagination Station has helped kids have fun off the slopes and this winter they are starting Science Sundays on select weekends throughout the winter season.

Kids, do you want to learn about rocket propulsion? How about the science and kinetics behind balance? The program is designed to “teach through play” so the kids don’t even realize they are learning something while having fun. In each session, which are 9 a.m. to noon, kids will collaborate, build and experiment through activities designed to teach scientific concepts and process. Play in Imagination Station exhibits will add to the fun. On many days, the kids will leave with toys they built during the program.

Ages: 7 (and in second grade) to 12

Cost: $280 for the eight-week session or $50 to drop in (space available)

This is a drop-off program – parents do not stay with children

Phone: 970-479-2292

Day/Hours: Eight Sundays, Jan 23-Feb 13 and March 6-27

Imagination Station is located in the Lionshead parking structure. For more information, go to vailrec.com .